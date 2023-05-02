Tennis: Madrid ATP/WTA results

Results in the Madrid ATP/WTA 1000 tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :results in the Madrid ATP/WTA 1000 tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 4th rd Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x13) 6-1, 6-2 Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 Daniel Altmaier (GER) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 6-0 Aslan Karatsev bt Daniil Medvedev (x2) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 WomenQFAryna Sabalenka (x2) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1