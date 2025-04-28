Open Menu

Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA Results -- Collated

Published April 28, 2025

Results from ATP Madrid Open and WTA 1000 on Monday after play was called off because of a power outage (x denotes seeding)

Men

3rd rd

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-3, 6-4

Women

4th rd

Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 6-1, 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-4, 6-2

