Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA Results -- Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 28, 2025 | 11:03 PM
Results from ATP Madrid Open and WTA 1000 on Monday after play was called off because of a power outage (x denotes seeding)
Men
3rd rd
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-3, 6-4
Women
4th rd
Mirra Andreeva (RUS x7) bt Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 6-1, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x4) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-4, 6-2
