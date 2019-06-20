UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Mallorca WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:22 PM

Results from the WTA tournament in Mallorca on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Mallorca on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Angelique Kerber (GER x1) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3Belinda Bencic (SUI x3) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 5-7, 6-3, 3-1 -- retiredAmanda Anisimova (USA x5) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2, 6-4

