Tennis: Mallorca WTA Results
Thu 20th June 2019
Results from the WTA tournament in Mallorca on Thursday (x denotes seeding)
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Mallorca on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Angelique Kerber (GER x1) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3Belinda Bencic (SUI x3) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 5-7, 6-3, 3-1 -- retiredAmanda Anisimova (USA x5) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 6-2, 6-4