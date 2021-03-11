Tennis: Marseille ATP results

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Marseille, France, on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Egor Gerasimov (BLR) bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-0 Cameron Norrie (GBR) bt Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 2nd rd Jannik Sinner (ITA x5) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-4, 6-1Karen Khachanov (RUS x3) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Matthew Ebden (AUS) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2, 6-2