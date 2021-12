The men's singles quarterfinals of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 would be played here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The men's singles quarterfinals of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2021 would be played here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex on Friday.

In Men's Singles Matches-2nd Round played on Thursday, Barkat Ullah beat Shahzad Khan 3-0, Ret.; Mohammad Shoaib beat Usman Ejaz 6-0, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-1, 6-1; Mohammad Abid beat Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0; Mudasir Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti 6-2, 6-2; Aqeel Khan beatAsad Ullah 7-5, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza beat Talha Bi Asif 6-0, 6-1; Heera Ashiq beat Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-0.

In Men's Doubles Quarter Final Round, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudasir Murtaza beat Ahmed Asjad, Talha Bin Asif 7-5, 6-1; Usman Ejaz, Shahzad Khan beat Israr Gul, Irfan Ullah 6-2, 6-2; Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Abid beatS.Nofil Kaleem, Parbat Kumar 6-2, 6-0, Heera Ashiq, Yousef Khalil beatHasheesh Kumar, Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-4.

In Ladies Singles Matches, Quarter Final Round, Hania Navaid beatMahvishChishtei2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob beat Meheq Khokhar 6-1, 6-1, Ushna Sohail beat Asfa Shahbaz 6-2, 6-0, Sheeza Sajid was given a walk over against Zahra Khan.

In Boys U-18 Singles Matches-2nd Round: Nalain Abbas beat Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-2; Faizan Fayyaz beat Mohammad Salaar6-4, 6-2; Mohammad Huzaifa Khan beat Shaeel Durab 6-4, 6-3; Ahmed Nael beat Kamran Khan 6-4, 6-2; Mohammad Talha Khan beat Farman Shakeel 6-2, 6-2; Hamid Israr beat Mohammad Zaryab Khan 6-3, 6-4; Mahatir Muhammad beat Mohammad Hamza Aasim 6-2, 6-4.

In Girls U-18 Singles-Quarter Final Round: Saher Aleem beat Amara Khan 6-1, 6-0; Amna Ali Qayum beat Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0; Sheeza Sajid beat Shoa Ali 6-1, 6-4, Sara Pervaiz was given a walk over against Zara Suliman.

In Boys U-14 Singles Matches-2nd Round: Hamza Roman beat Ihsan Ullah Kabir 4-1, 4-0; Abdullah beat Samer Zaman 4-2, 4-2; Mohammad Ibrahim Ashraf beat S. Hamza Hussain 4-1, 4-1; Zohaib Afzal beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 5-3, 5-4(1); Mohammad Salaar beat Ammar Maqsood 4-0, 4-0; Ali Zain beat Sameer Maqsood 4-0, 4-0, Asad Zaman beat Mohammad Junaid 4-0,4-0.

In Girls U-14 Singles Matches-First Round: Zara Khan beat Mahrukh Sajid 4-1, 2-4, 4-2; Zunaisha Nour beatShoa Ali 4-1, 5-3.

In B, G U-12 Singles Matches-2nd Round: Abdul Basit beat Mohammad Ayaan Sherdil 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Roman beatRazik Sultan 4-2, 4-0; Mohammad Hassan Usmani beat Hajra Sohail 4-2, 4-0; Abdur Rehman beat Ahmed Khan 4-1, 4-0; Samer Zaman beat Shayan Afridi 4-0, 4-0.

In B, G U-10 Singles Matches-Quarter Final Round: Abdur Rehman beat Anis Khan4-1, 4-0; Shayan Afridi beat Moazzam Babar 4-0, 4-0; Abdul Wasay beat Ahmed Khan 4-2, Ret.; Hajra Sohail beat Amir Masood 4-0, 4-0.