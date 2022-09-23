Tennis: Metz ATP results

UrduPoint.com

Results from the ATP tournament in Metz on Thursday

Metz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Metz on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Stan Wawrinka (SUI) bt Daniil Medvedev (x1) 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-4, 6-3 Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-3 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt Gilles Simon (FRA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x5) 7-6 (13/11), 6-3Hubert Hurkacz (POL x2) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-3, 6-4

