Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 17, 2022 | 07:50 PM
Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Monte Carlo Masters result on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalStefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
