Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Monte Carlo Masters results on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 1st rd David Goffin (BEL) bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-4, 6-3 Dan Evans (GBR) bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-0, 7-6 (7/4) Taylor Fritz (USA x10) bt Lucas Catarina (MON) 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x16) bt Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-3Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Maxime Cressy (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Oscar Otte (GER) 6-4, 6-3