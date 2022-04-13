UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo Masters results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Monte Carlo Masters results on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd David Goffin (BEL) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 Taylor Fritz (USA x10) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x8) 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x11) bt Pedro Martnez (ESP) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Albert Ramos Vinolas (ESP) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x7) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-0, 7-6 (7/4)Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x16) 6-4, 6-4Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x13) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 4-3 - retired

