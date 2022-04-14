UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice)

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Monte Carlo Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 3rd rd Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-4, 6-1 Taylor Fritz (USA x10) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-3, 7-5Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)

