Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo Masters results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

Monte Carlo Masters results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Quarter-finals Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x10) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

