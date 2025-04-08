Open Menu

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)

Results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

2nd rd

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

1st rd

Nuno Borges (POR) bt Holger Rune (DEN x10) 6-2, 3-0 - retired

Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-3, 6-4

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-2, 6-4

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2

