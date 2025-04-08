Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
2nd rd
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5
1st rd
Nuno Borges (POR) bt Holger Rune (DEN x10) 6-2, 3-0 - retired
Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x15) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-3, 6-4
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Sebastian Baez (ARG) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-2, 6-4
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-2
Recent Stories
Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as Commissioner, SECP
Balochistan's development key to Pakistan's overall progress: Prime Minister Mu ..
Over 60 acres of Poppy crop destroyed in KP province
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs
SBP to organize Financial Literacy Week from April 14
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Bandung principles
CPO awards commendation certificates to policemen for Chaklala encounter
Fire ravages Bkot forest for fifth consecutive day, threatens wildlife & centuri ..
Court summons Asad Qaiser in azadi march case
Three police inspectors of Hazara region promoted to DSP rank
Pakistan as reliable, effective economic corridor for regional transit trade cri ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai inspects arrangem ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results5 minutes ago
-
PSL X announces broadcast partners to reach global audiences3 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role7 hours ago
-
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation8 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials23 hours ago
-
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA23 hours ago
-
Inter's bold treble bid bumps up against past glory at Bayern Munich23 hours ago
-
Young tennis talents compete in Pakistan's Memorial Tournament1 day ago
-
Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain1 day ago
-
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan1 day ago
-
Injuries threaten to derail Bayern's home final dreams against Inter1 day ago
-
Arteta backs Saka to tilt balance in 'beautiful' Real Madrid tie1 day ago