UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 14, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Monte Carlo Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Monte Carlo Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 3rd rd Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-4, 6-1 Taylor Fritz (USA x10) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-3, 7-5 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x13) 6-2, 7-5

Related Topics

USA Russia David Ita Casper Belarus From

Recent Stories

BZU wins Inter-collegiate gymnastics championship

BZU wins Inter-collegiate gymnastics championship

24 seconds ago
 Sindh Chief Minister attends father's death annive ..

Sindh Chief Minister attends father's death anniversary at ancestral village

25 seconds ago
 Covid can trigger self-attacking antibodies: Study ..

Covid can trigger self-attacking antibodies: Study

26 seconds ago
 US Expects to Ship All of New $800Mln Military Aid ..

US Expects to Ship All of New $800Mln Military Aid to Ukraine Within 4 Weeks - O ..

30 seconds ago
 Czech Republic Wants to Bring Georgia Closer to EU ..

Czech Republic Wants to Bring Georgia Closer to EU During Presidency - Foreign M ..

5 minutes ago
 Five food-points, pharmacy sealed over violating e ..

Five food-points, pharmacy sealed over violating environmental laws

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.