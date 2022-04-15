Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - collated

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Monte Carlo Masters results on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 3rd rd Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-4, 6-1 Taylor Fritz (USA x10) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x4) 6-3, 7-5 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x11) bt Albert Ramos Vinolas (ESP) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)Jannik Sinner (ITA x9) bt Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3Alexander Zverev (GER x2) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x13) 6-2, 7-5