Tennis: Montpellier ATP Results

Tennis: Montpellier ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Montpellier, France, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) bt Kacper Zuk (POL) 6-4, 6-4Filip Krajinovic (SRB x5) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 7-5, 6-2

