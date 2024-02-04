Open Menu

Tennis: Montpellier ATP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Tennis: Montpellier ATP results

Montpellier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) results from the ATP tournament in Montpellier on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Borna Coric (CRO x4) bt Holger Rune (DEN x1) 6-3, 4-1 - retired

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x2) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Related Topics

Montpellier From

Recent Stories

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

37 minutes ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

40 minutes ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

33 minutes ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

33 minutes ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

33 minutes ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

33 minutes ago
Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

33 minutes ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

33 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

33 minutes ago
 Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

Iran 'strongly' condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria

33 minutes ago
 Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' ..

Reporters detained at Moscow protest by soldiers' wives: AFP

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports