Tennis: Naomi Osaka factfile

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Facts about Japan's Naomi Osaka after her Australian Open victory on Saturday, her fourth Grand Slam tournament victory: Age: 23 Height: 5ft 11in/1.

80m Born: Osaka, Japan Residence: Boca Raton, Florida World ranking: 3 (will rise to 2 in new rankings on Monday) prize money: $19,934,349 Career titles: 7 Grand Slam titles: 4 (US Open 2018, 2020, Australian Open 2019, 2021) Coach: Wim Fissette Path to the Australian Open title (x denotes seed): 1st rd: bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-1, 6-2 2nd rd: bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 6-3 3rd rd: bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x27) 6-3, 6-2 4th rd: bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x14) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 Quarter-final: bt Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) 6-2, 6-2Semi-final: bt Serena Williams (USA x10) 6-3, 6-4Final: bt Jennifer Brady (USA x22) 6-4, 6-3