Tennis: Naomi Osaka out of WTA Finals with shoulder injury

Shenzhen, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals in China with a shoulder injury on Tuesday, shortly before her group match against world number one Ashleigh Barty.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said. "It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year."