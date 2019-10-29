UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Naomi Osaka Out Of WTA Finals With Shoulder Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:19 PM

Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals in China with a shoulder injury on Tuesday, shortly before her group match against world number one Ashleigh Barty

Shenzhen, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals in China with a shoulder injury on Tuesday, shortly before her group match against world number one Ashleigh Barty.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said. "It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year."

Your Thoughts and Comments

