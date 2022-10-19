Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Naples on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

1st rd Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 6-2Sebastian Baez (ARG x6) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4, 6-4