Tennis: Napoli Open ATP Results

Results from the ATP tournament in Naples on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Naples on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Fabio Fognini (ITA) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Borna Gojo (CRO) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Francesco Passaro (ITA) 6-3, 7-5 2nd rdTaro Daniel (JPN) bt Pedro Cachn (ARG) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4, 6-2

