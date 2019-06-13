UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Nottingham WTA Results

Thu 13th June 2019

Nottingham WTA results on Thursday (x denotes seeding)

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Nottingham WTA results on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Caroline Garcia (FRA x1) bt Maia Lumsden (GBR) 6-3, 6-1 Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 Maria Sakkari (GRE x4) bt Ivana Jorovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-4 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS x6) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-2Tatjana Maria (GER x9) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3Donna Vekic (CRO x2) bt Chlo Paquet (FRA) 6-1, 6-2

More Stories From Sports

