Tennis: Pakistan down India in ITF Asia 12 Team event semi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan downed India by 2-1 in the team event of the ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition 2021 at Nur-Sultan, the Capital of Kazakhstan.

According to details, in team event, Hamza Roman beat Ojas Mehlawat 6-3, 6-2; Aaraw Chawla beat Abubakar Talha 7-6(0), 6-3 and Hamza, Abubakar beat Aaraw, Ojas Mehlawat 6-4, 6-2.

The final would be played on Friday at the same venue between Pakistan and hosts Kazakhstan.