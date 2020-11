Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) : results from the ATP's Paris Masters tournament at Bercy Arena on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsAlexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) 6-4, 7-5Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Milos Raonic (CAN x10) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

