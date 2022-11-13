Tennis Player Becker to Be Deported From US to Germany Before Christmas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Former star tennis player Boris Becker, who is now imprisoned in the United Kingdom, will be deported back to Germany before the end of the year, The Sun reported on Sunday.

The 54-year old six-time Grand Slam winner was found guilty in April on four charges related to his bankruptcy. He was charged with concealing 3 million Euros in assets and loans in order to avoid paying his debts. The tennis player, sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, is serving time at Wandsworth Prison in South West London. The German national is reportedly incarcerated in a cell measuring 6.

5 square meters (70 square feet).

According to a prison source, Becker has been approved for a fast-track scheme under which foreign offenders are deported to their countries to alleviate the pressure on UK prisons.

"He's been signed up to a scheme that means he'll be home in time for Christmas," the source said.

From 1985 to 1996, Becker won three Wimbledon singles titles, two Australian Open titles and the U.S. Open. He was an expert of the Eurosport broadcaster since 2017.