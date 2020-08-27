UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis Player Osaka Withdraws From WTA Semifinal In NYC In Protest Of Blake Shooting

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:22 PM

Tennis Player Osaka Withdraws From WTA Semifinal in NYC in Protest of Blake Shooting

Naomi Osaka, the two-time major tennis champion and current no. 10 representing Japan, has withdrawn from Thursday's Western & Southern Open semifinal match in New York City over the police shooting of African American man Jacob Blake in Wisconsi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Naomi Osaka, the two-time major tennis champion and current no. 10 representing Japan, has withdrawn from Thursday's Western & Southern Open semifinal match in New York City over the police shooting of African American man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

"Before I am a athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis. I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction," Osaka, whose parents are Japanese and Haitian, wrote on Twitter.

Organizers of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced hours after the two-time Grand Slam champion informed of her withdrawal that the tournament would be suspended until Friday.

"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States. The [United States Tennis Association] USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognise this moment in time by pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 27. Play will resume on Friday, August 28," the organizers' statement read.

Blake, 29, was shot in the back by police at close range on Sunday in the US city of Kenosha, while he was reportedly trying to break up a fight between two women. His father said the man had been shot seven times, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

This ignited a new wave of protests against police brutality and racial discrimination in the United States, which initially started with the death of another African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25.

Related Topics

Tennis Police Twitter Man Osaka George New York Japan United States May August Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Export industry to be developed, says PM

9 minutes ago

Taliban Decide on Names of Members of Delegation f ..

15 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases decreased considerably in Abbott ..

17 seconds ago

British advertiser WPP tumbles into loss on virus

18 seconds ago

Man's body retrieved from Panjkora River

20 seconds ago

Germany agrees no-mask fines, group limits

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.