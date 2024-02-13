Open Menu

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi Passes Away In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:35 PM

The untimely demise of the 17 years player has left the tennis fraternity in shock and grief.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) The tennis community mourned the sudden death of 17-year-old Zainab Ali Naqvi, a promising tennis talent hailing from Karachi.

Zainab tragically passed away during her participation in the ITF Junior Tournament held in Islamabad.

Zainab, known for her remarkable skills on the court, had traveled to Islamabad to compete in the prestigious ITF Junior Tournament.

According to the reports from the Tennis Federation, after her match, Zainab went to take a shower.

Concern arose when she did not return within a reasonable time. Sadly, upon investigation, she was found to have passed away after breaking the door to her room.

Zainab Ali Naqvi was a shining star within the Karachi tennis circuit, having claimed victories at various events across Karachi and Sindh.

Her untimely demise has left the tennis fraternity in shock and grief.

President PTI Asam-ul-Haq Qureshi, former president PTI Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, members of the PTI council, and numerous members of the tennis community extend their deepest condolences to Zainab's family during this difficult time.

A special prayer was offered in remembrance of Zainab, and in a touching tribute, matches of the ITF Juniors scheduled for today were postponed. They will resume tomorrow as per the original schedule.

In a show of solidarity, players, parents, coaches, PTI officials, and staff observed a moment of silence, uniting in grief and reflection for the departed soul.

May Allah grant eternal peace to Zainab Ali Naqvi, whose passion for tennis will forever be remembered by all whose lives she touched.

