Tennis players need support: Qudsia Raja

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :International Tennis Umpire Qudsia Raja believes there was no shortage of talent in the country, but steps were needed to support players from the grassroots level to come into the game.

"There is immense tennis talent in the country but the game of tennis is a very expensive game. The tennis racket and ball are beyond the reach of the common player, so it is difficult to attract players to this game," she said while talking to APP.

She said the private sector, departments, institutions, etc. need to come forward for the development of tennis, institutions will have to work.

"Departments will have to form their own teams and then the government and private sector will join hands in the development of this sport and organize tournaments from the grassroots to higher level.

This way good quality players will come to the fore." To a question, Qudousia Raja said Pakistan has won many medals at the international level in the game of tennis. "Not only as a normal player, but special wheelchair players have also won medals in the world championships.

She was of the view that as many tournaments should be organized in educational institutions to bring out the immense talent of tennis and to improve the game in the country.

