Tennis: Prague WTA Results

Muhammad Rameez Published July 25, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Monday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Magda Linette (POL) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x3) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 Wang Qiang (CHN) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Marie Bouzkova (CZE x8) bt Sinja Kraus (AUT) 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM) 6-2, 6-2 Chloe Paquet (FRA) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL x6) 5-2 retiredLin Zhu (CHN) bt Vitalia Diatchenko 6-1, 6-1

