Tennis: Prague WTA results

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Lucie Havlickova (CZE) bt Barbora Palicova (CZE) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) bt Daria Snigur (UKR) 6-4, 6-2 Alize Cornet (FRA x5) bt Anastasia Zakharova 6-2, 6-3Anastasia Potapova (x7) bt Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-1, 6-2Dominika Salkova (CZE) bt Ylena In-Albon (SUI) 6-1, 6-4