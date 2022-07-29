Tennis: Prague WTA results

Results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Friday

Results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Anastasia Potapova (x7) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x1) 6-1, 6-1Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-3, 4-2 -- retired