Tennis: Prague WTA Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 29, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Prague on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Anastasia Potapova (x7) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x1) 6-1, 6-1 Wang Qiang (CHN) bt Magda Linette (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4Marie Bouzkova (CZE x8) bt Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-3, 4-2 - retired

