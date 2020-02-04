UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Pune ATP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:55 PM

Tennis: Pune ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Pune on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Pune on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Roberto Marcora (ITA) bt Lukas Rosol (CZE) 6-3, 6-2 James Duckworth (AUS x6) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) bt Yannick Maden (GER) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) Nikola Milojevic (SRB) bt Antoine Hoang (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Egor Gerasimov (BLR x8) bt Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 6-2, 6-3Jiri Vesely (CZE) bt Arjun Kadhe (IND) 6-2, 6-4Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 6-3, 6-2

