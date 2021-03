Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) : results from the ATP Qatar Open in Doha on Friday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finalsRoberto Bautista Agut (ESP x5) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x3) 6-3, 6-3Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) bt Taylor Fritz ( USA ) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1

