Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) : results from the WTA Qatar Open in Doha on Thursday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finals Victoria Azarenka (BLR x8) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x1) 6-2, 6-4Petra Kvitova (CZE x4) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2Jessica Pegula ( USA ) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-3, 6-1

