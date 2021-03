Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) : results from the WTA Qatar Open in Doha on Friday (x denotes seeding): Semi-finals Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x8) - walkoverPetra Kvitova (CZE x4) bt Jessica Pegula ( USA ) 6-4, 6-4

