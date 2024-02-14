Tennis: Qatar Open WTA Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) results from the WTA 1000 Qatar Open in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
3rd rd
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) - walkover
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x5) 7-5, 6-3
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) 7-5, 6-3
Danielle Collins (USA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-4, 6-3
