Tennis: Qatar Open WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results

Results from the WTA 1000 Qatar Open in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) results from the WTA 1000 Qatar Open in Doha on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

3rd rd

Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) - walkover

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x5) 7-5, 6-3

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) 7-5, 6-3

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-4, 6-3

More Stories From Sports