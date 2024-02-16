Tennis: Qatar Open WTA Results - Collated
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Results from the WTA 1000 Qatar Open in Doha on Friday (x denotes seeding)
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) results from the WTA 1000 Qatar Open in Doha on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE) - walkover
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x3) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-4
