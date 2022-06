Results from the ATP tournament at Queen's Club, London on Friday (x denotes seeding)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament at Queen's Club, London on Friday (x denotes seeding): Quarter-finalsBotic van de Zandschulp (NED) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-2, 6-4Matteo Berrettini (ITA x2) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4, 6-2