Published June 22, 2024

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

Queen's ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Queen's ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

