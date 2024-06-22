Open Menu

Tennis: Queen's ATP Results -- Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 22, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated

Queen's ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Queen's ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Tommy Paul (USA x5) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

afp

Related Topics

USA Thompson Ita

Recent Stories

Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline ..

Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals

18 seconds ago
 International Nathiagali summer college to be inau ..

International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday

19 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides o ..

Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to ..

21 seconds ago
 RugbyU: South Africa 41 Wales 13

RugbyU: South Africa 41 Wales 13

1 hour ago
 11 policemen punished

11 policemen punished

1 hour ago
 IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargar ..

IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh

2 hours ago
Football: Euro 2024 results

Football: Euro 2024 results

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup cl ..

Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash

2 hours ago
 Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commissi ..

Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission

2 hours ago
 Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish ..

Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice

2 hours ago
 102,816 emergency patients provided health facilit ..

102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Depart ..

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports