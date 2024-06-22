Tennis: Queen's ATP Results -- Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 22, 2024 | 10:01 PM
Queen's ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Queen's ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Tommy Paul (USA x5) bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)
afp
Recent Stories
Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals
International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to ..
RugbyU: South Africa 41 Wales 13
11 policemen punished
IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh
Football: Euro 2024 results
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission
Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Depart ..
Tennis: Queen's ATP results
More Stories From Sports
-
RugbyU: South Africa 41 Wales 131 hour ago
-
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash2 hours ago
-
Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Queen's ATP results2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh decide to bowl first against India3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results3 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Halle ATP results4 hours ago
-
Top firms interested for premier football, futsal competitions6 hours ago
-
Pak cueists to participate in Asian Snooker, 6 Reds C’ships6 hours ago