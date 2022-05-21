- Home
Tennis: Rabat WTA Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2022 | 10:31 PM
Results from the WTA Rabat tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Rabat tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeding): Final Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-2, 6-1
