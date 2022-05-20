Tennis: Rabat WTA results - collated

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :results from the WTA Rabat tournament on Thursday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Quarter finals Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Arantxa Rus (NED x7) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP x3) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)Claire Liu (USA) bt Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-4, 6-1Anna Bondar (HUN x5) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS x2) 5-1 - retitred