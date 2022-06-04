UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Recent French Open Women's Champions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Tennis: Recent French Open women's champions

Recent French Open champions after Iga Swiatek won the 2022 title on Saturday

Paris, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Recent French Open champions after Iga Swiatek won the 2022 title on Saturday: 2022 - Iga Swiatek (POL) 2021 - Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2020 - Iga Swiatek (POL) 2019 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2018 - Simona Halep (ROM) 2017 - Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2016 - Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2015 - Serena Williams (USA)2014 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)2013 - Serena Williams (USA)

Related Topics

USA 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 Maria Sharapova Pakistan Oilfields Limited Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387 ..

Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387,700 fines on profiteers

1 minute ago
 Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Is ..

Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - M ..

1 minute ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

1 minute ago
 Orangi police arrests woman murderer of husband

Orangi police arrests woman murderer of husband

2 minutes ago
 Heat wave conditions likely during next five days: ..

Heat wave conditions likely during next five days: Meteorological Department

5 minutes ago
 Media sensitized on Pakistan's water security chal ..

Media sensitized on Pakistan's water security challenges

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.