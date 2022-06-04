Tennis: Recent French Open Women's Champions
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM
Recent French Open champions after Iga Swiatek won the 2022 title on Saturday
Paris, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Recent French Open champions after Iga Swiatek won the 2022 title on Saturday: 2022 - Iga Swiatek (POL) 2021 - Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2020 - Iga Swiatek (POL) 2019 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2018 - Simona Halep (ROM) 2017 - Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2016 - Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2015 - Serena Williams (USA)2014 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)2013 - Serena Williams (USA)