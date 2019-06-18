Tennis: Results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Tuesday

Results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Halle on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st round David Goffin (BEL) bt Guido Pella (ARG x8) 6-1, 6-1Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3, 6-4Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-4, 6-4