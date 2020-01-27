Tennis: Results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday

Results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding): Men's singles 4th rd Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 Women's singles 4th rd Anett Kontaveit (EST x28) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 7-5Simona Halep (ROU x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x16) 6-4, 6-4Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x9) 6-3, 6-3