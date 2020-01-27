UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Results On Day Eight Of The Australian Open Grand Slam At Melbourne Park On Monday

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:33 AM

Tennis: Results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday

Results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Monday (x denotes seeding): Men's singles 4th rd Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 Women's singles 4th rd Anett Kontaveit (EST x28) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 7-5Simona Halep (ROU x4) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x16) 6-4, 6-4Garbine Muguruza (ESP) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x9) 6-3, 6-3

Related Topics

Melbourne Women Australian Open Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Mission of PML, people still remember our tenure e ..

1 minute ago

India violates basic human right in IOK: Mishaal M ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea reports 4th confirmed case of Wuhan coron ..

1 minute ago

China extends holidays, strengthens control of cor ..

1 minute ago

Thiem dumps adviser Muster after barely two weeks

14 minutes ago

Resurgent Muguruza beats Bertens to reach Melbourn ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.