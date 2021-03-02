UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:25 PM

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-1, 6-4Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

