Tennis: Rotterdam ATP Results

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results

Results from the ATP tournament in Rotterdam on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Rotterdam on Wednesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-2, 6-3 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x3) bt Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 6-3, 6-3 2nd roundLorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x4) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

