Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Monday (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 1st rd Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-2, 6-1 Women1st rdAnna Kalinskaya bt Suzan Lamens (NED) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3