Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Quarter-finals Veronika Kudermetova (x6) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x2) 6-4, 6-2 Aryna Sabalenka (x1) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) Men Quarter-finalsTim Van Rijthoven (NED) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2Adrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4