UrduPoint.com

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 10, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

Results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Quarter-finals Veronika Kudermetova (x6) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x2) 6-4, 6-2 Aryna Sabalenka (x1) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) Men Quarter-finalsTim Van Rijthoven (NED) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2Adrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Russia Brandon 's-Hertogenbosch Van Belarus Women From

Recent Stories

VC SMIU urges citizens to play role in preserving ..

VC SMIU urges citizens to play role in preserving environment

5 minutes ago
 Rs 70bln allocated for social development: Miftah

Rs 70bln allocated for social development: Miftah

5 minutes ago
 Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: reports

5 minutes ago
 65pc restoration work on Mian Mir shrine completed ..

65pc restoration work on Mian Mir shrine completed

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange witness bullish trend, gai ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange witness bullish trend, gains 278 points

5 minutes ago
 Save Fuel; Armed Forces to observe Friday as 'dry ..

Save Fuel; Armed Forces to observe Friday as 'dry day'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.