Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 11, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

Results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Satutday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Satutday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Semi-finals Tim Van Rijthoven (NED) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5) Women Semi-finalsAryna Sabalenka (x1) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-0Ekaterina Alexandrova (x7) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x6) 6-3, 6-1

